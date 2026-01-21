Kelowna News

Tactical police called to home in Kelowna's Black Mountain Tuesday

Tactical police swarm home

Contributed

The RCMP's tactical Emergency Response Team (ERT) members were called to a residence along Mine Hill Drive Tuesday afternoon.

A nearby witness told Castanet that tactical police arrived at the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. The witness said three elderly women were detained and later taken away from the area.

According to the witness, ERT members also deployed drones and smoke during the response.

As of late Tuesday afternoon, Kelowna RCMP officers remained at the home, according to a neighbour. The tactical team has now departed.

Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for further details.