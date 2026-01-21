Kelowna News
Tactical police called to home in Kelowna's Black Mountain Tuesday
Tactical police swarm home
Contributed
The RCMP's tactical Emergency Response Team (ERT) members were called to a residence along Mine Hill Drive Tuesday afternoon.
A nearby witness told Castanet that tactical police arrived at the scene shortly after 2:30 p.m. The witness said three elderly women were detained and later taken away from the area.
According to the witness, ERT members also deployed drones and smoke during the response.
As of late Tuesday afternoon, Kelowna RCMP officers remained at the home, according to a neighbour. The tactical team has now departed.
Castanet has reached out to Kelowna RCMP for further details.
More Kelowna News
RECENT STORIES
- Fitness World to expandBC - 5:20 pm
- Tactical police swarm homeKelowna - 5:05 pm
- Patio license cost hikes upSummerland - 4:33 pm
- Paris mourns ValentinoEntertainment - 4:20 pm
- Realtor gets house arrestRichmond - 4:20 pm
Real Estate
68 7735 Okanagan Hills Blvd
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
3 bedrooms 3 baths
$814,940
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Canterbury Kelowna BC SPCA >
Okanagan Quick Links City of Kelowna
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library
© 2026 Castanet.net