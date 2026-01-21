Kelowna News

Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas trailing Tracy Gray, Ron Cannan in the polls

Will Gray run for mayor?

Photo: Parliament of Canada Will Tracy Gray seek the mayor's chair in October?

According to an organization recruiting candidates to run in municipal elections under the conservative banner, former Conservative MP Tracy Gray is contemplating a run for mayor of Kelowna in October.

And, a recent poll conducted by Pallas Data suggests Gray running under the Conservative Electoral Association banner would beat incumbent Tom Dyas.

The poll, which surveyed 290 Kelowna adults Dec. 19 and 20, shows Gray with 30 per cent support when asked their preference if an election were held tomorrow. Dyas garnered 17 per cent support.

Another 34 per cent said they didn’t know or wouldn’t say. Current councillors Loyal Wooldridge and Gord Lovegrove were also included but finished well back.

Castanet reached out to Gray about her intentions, which have been rumoured for several months.

"I haven't seen the poll you mentioned, but if the support is there as you say, I am genuinely grateful for the confidence shown by Kelowna residents," Gray said in an emailed statement.

"It's encouraging to know my past service as a city councillor and Member of Parliament is appreciated.

"For now, my focus remains on contributing to our community in other meaningful ways."

The poll also asked for voters preference between current councillor Ron Cannan and Dyas. Canaan won that poll 25 per cent to 14 per cent with 42 per cent saying they didn’t know or wouldn’t say.

The poll has a margin of accuracy plus or minus 5.8 per cent.

The Conservative Electoral Association, which released the poll results, is actively recruiting candidates to run for mayor and council in cities across the province including Kelowna.

The poll did not show a three-person race featuring Gray, Cannan and Dyas.

Both Gray and Cannan are former Conservative MPs for the Kelowna-Lake Country riding.

Gray, a former city councillor, is mentioned in the news release as a “potential candidate” for the mayor’s chair.

Neither have stated publicly whether they will run in October.

Castanet has also reached out to Cannan for comment.

Dyas, in the final year of his first term, told Castanet recently he expects to make a decision on if he will run for re-election within the next few months.

Municipal elections in B.C. will be held on Oct. 17.