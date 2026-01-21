Kelowna News

More Kelowna area restaurants than ever offer fixed-price menus through Taste Around

Taste Around a big draw

Photo: BCRFA/Taste Around The Train Station Pub is one of dozens of Kelowna area restaurants participating in Taste Around 2026.

A record number of restaurants have signed up for the 2026 edition of Taste Around Kelowna/Central Okanagan.

The provincewide set-price menu event spearheaded by the BC Restaurant and Foodservices Association offers cash-strapped diners three-course meals at set prices. It’s also a chance for restaurants to get people through the door at a traditionally slow time of year.

“This year we’ve seen the highest number of participants ever. A lot of the new restaurants, a lot of restaurants that haven’t participated in years have come back because they really do see the value in this program helping drive people to restaurant doors,” said project manager Christina Ferreira of Impact Events.

The fixed price menus during Taste Around range in price from $25 to $75.

“It’s great for the consumer, because they have the opportunity to go and try new restaurants or go to their favourite restaurants, (and) get a great value meal. But it’s also, for restaurants, a marketing opportunity,” said Ferreira. “So, they really do want to ensure and showcase their menus to hopefully find new customers, as well as celebrate those that they see often.”

She pointed out that some participating businesses are also adapting to Dry January, offering non-alcoholic beverage pairing options on their menus.

Taste Around runs from Jan. 21 to Feb. 8. The full list of restaurants and menus can be found here.