Kelowna mother nearing death amid delays for liver transplant

Woman's suffering 'horrific'

Photo: Contributed The 42-year-old mom, wife, daughter and sister is in dire need of a liver transplant. She was diagnosed 18 years ago, with Autoimmune Hepatitis, a condition where the immune system attacks the liver leading to inflammation and swelling. It is a lifelong chronic condition which can lead to worsened conditions such as cirrhosis. The latter of which is something she’s currently dealing with.

A Kelowna woman who has garnered significant news coverage in her quest to get a liver transplant is nearing death.

Lyndsay Richholt, 42, is suffering from the advancement of autoimmune hepatitis and it's causing her liver to fail, rapidly. Back in April, as her case advanced and her health spiralled, she got the news that she may only have six months to live.

Even so, she didn’t make it to the top of the transplant list because the MELD scoring system that BC Transplant uses to rank need for the life saving procedure. Her condition, in short, didn’t spark the needed urgency from the health agency.

That changed after Richholt went public, leading doctors to acknowledge that she needed a transplant.

In November, it was announced she would receive a transplant from a living donor, but that fell through after the donor was hurt in a car crash.

“The suffering Lyndsay is enduring is just horrific,” said Kristina Loewen, Conservative MLA for Kelowna Centre in a news release on Tuesday.

“Her family tells us she’s experiencing acute pain, swelling, cramps and nausea into the wee hours of the morning. Her husband and his mother are now caring for her day and night.”

Loewen said the healthcare system is now “refusing to communicate” with Richholt and her family. “She is a fighter, but I am afraid that she is giving up hope.”

Loewen said Richholt’s living donor has recovered from the crash.

“This transplant can happen now,” said Loewen.

“I am sending this message to David Eby today because no matter how exhausted Lyndsay has become, I do not want her to give up. For her sake, for the sake of her teen-aged son who needs her. This is an urgent matter of life and death.”

In past interviews with Castanet, Richholt said she hopes to help change the MELD score system.

The doctors acknowledged it is missing a large group of people like myself, and that they are looking at a new scoring calculation,” she said.

“But that needs to move forward immediately,” she said.

“I’m struggling with this. I struggle with the fact, for example, a 65-year-old alcoholic will get a transplant before me, a 42-year-old young mother with an autoimmune disease," she said.

Vancouver Coastal Health oversees BC Transplant’s liver transplant program and due to patient privacy and confidentiality, they have not been commenting on Richholt’s case.

with files from Kathy Michaels