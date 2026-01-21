Kelowna News

Kelowna puts Rutland Recreation Park improvements on hold after bids exceed budget

Photo: City of Kelowna Rutland Recreation Park

Plans for significant improvements to Rutland Recreation Park have been temporarily put on hold.

The city put out a request for proposals (RFP) last year, seeking a contractor to perform upgrades to the park, including installation of synthetic turf field base, parking lot, off-leash dog area, community garden, laneway upgrades, plazas, and renovations to the existing natural grass field.

The budget was estimated at $8.5 million.

“The RFP for the Rutland Recreation Park improvements was cancelled due to submissions for the civil work coming in above the approved project budget,” the city said in an email responding to questions around the cancellation of the RFP.

“We are reviewing the scope to align the work with the budget.

“The RFP will be re-issued once we have reviewed the scope adjustments to help ensure we receive competitive bids that reflect current market conditions."

Budget wise, $4.5 million comes from the $287.5 million the city will borrow for several recreation-related projects including a new Parkinson Rec Centre, as well as an additional $3.89 million approved in this year’s budget.

The city had hope for substantial compilation of the project by October of this year, however this delay means that timeframe will not be met.