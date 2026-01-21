Kelowna News

$18M in new healthcare projects planned for Central Okanagan this year

Hospital to get upgrades

Photo: Colin Dacre Surgical reception area at Kelowna General Hospital.

More than $18 million in upgrades are planned for the Central Okanagan healthcare system in 2026.

Regional taxpayers will be asked to pitch in $7.2 million, according to an Interior Health funding request going to the Central Okanagan hospital board.

The largest single request is $4.5 million for sanitary piping replacement at Kelowna General Hospital.

The hospital is also slated to get an upgrade to its negative pressure system in the pediatrics department ($1.4 million), an upgraded surgical module ($1 million) as well as updates to the radiographic and urology imaging systems.

Ninety-five thousand dollars will be spent on a new emergency panic system for hospital staff, improving security.

In West Kelowna, the Brookhaven Care Centre is expected to get $2.9 million in upgrades through the addition of a new emergency generator, improved security and fire system remediation.

Hospital districts in B.C. are aligned with the boundaries of regional districts, which contribute 40% of the funding to capital healthcare projects in their region.

In 2026, the RDCO is expected to contribute $23.9 million into the hospital district, of which $7.7 million will service existing debt, an increasingly heavy line item on the district’s books.

“One of the two loans secured to fund the Kelowna General Hospital Ambulatory Care unit were renewed in 2025 at higher interest rates,” said an RDCO report.

“The remaining five loans will also be renewed during the term of the five years of this financial plan. If they are renewed at higher interest rates, the costs to service them will increase.”