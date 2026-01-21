Kelowna News

Two exhibitions on land and environment come to Kelowna Art Gallery

Photo: Stephen Bulger Gallery. © Rita Leistner. The Kelowna Art Gallery has two new exhibitions opening.

Two major exhibitions exploring humanity’s relationship with the land open this week at the Kelowna Art Gallery.

Floor Opener by Indigenous painter Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun Lets’lo:tseltun and The Tree Planters by Montreal-based photographer and filmmaker Rita Leistner run from Jan. 24 to May 31, 2026.

“Together, these exhibitions open up space for reflection on responsibility, resilience, and the systems that govern our relationship to the natural world,” said Nataley Nagy, executive director of the Kelowna Art Gallery.

“The works themselves are stunning to behold, but they also ask important questions about our history, our current trajectory, and the ways in which we choose to move forward.”

In Floor Opener, Lawrence Paul Yuxweluptun Lets’lo:tseltun presents bold, confrontational paintings that address colonial suppression, environmental destruction, and Indigenous sovereignty.

Leistner brings a personal perspective to the project, having spent a decade working as a tree planter herself and planting more than half a million trees.

Her Canadian Screen Award–nominated documentary Forest for the Trees accompanies the exhibition and will be screened in full. The 91-minute film adds both intimacy and urgency to the photographic works, highlighting the human effort behind reforestation.

The Kelowna Art Gallery is located at 1315 Water Street in Kelowna’s Cultural District.