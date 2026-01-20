Kelowna News

Kelowna considers long-term development plans in North Glenmore

Photo: City of Kelowna Study area outlined in blue.

Kelowna city council has given its blessing in principle to the North Glenmore area study.

Long-range planning staff brought forward the latest update to council Monday morning, seeking direction and approval to move forward with phases three and four of the study.

The study looked at a 1,600 hectare area bordered by McKinley Landing to the west, Highway 97 to the east, Lake Country to the north and Quail Ridge and the Glenmore Landfill to the south for potential future development.

The first two phases, completed throughout the latter half of 2025 by Placemark Design and Development, looked at a biophysical assessment of the area, a commercial and industrial analysis, and potential areas for development.

The area being studied is presently outside the city’s permanent growth boundary, meaning it is not identified for development within the city's long term plans.

However, the study itself does not contemplate development of the lands before 2041.

The study suggests 7,000 to 9,000 units within 30 years and 14,000 to 16,000 within 50 years.

The number of ground oriented homes would start at about 72 per cent dropping to nearly 60 per cent in 50 years.

While council unanimously accepted the update, there were some concerns, including a desire to learn from mistakes from past developments.

“I was the transportation planner when we had the battle over Kettle Valley, and I lost,” said Coun. Gord Lovegrove.

“They built the homes…no services, no roads and people were screaming as recently as the last council to get stuff done. Finally, commercial and schools and support shows up.

“We can’t do that again.”

Lovegrove suggested the only way to do it is to focus on one existing road (Glenmore) that already has services, transit to make it affordable.

Coun. Mohini Singh focused on the need for green space.

“One of the things that makes Kettle Valley so great is their parks,” said Singh.

“It has the most parks of any development in Kelowna. More parks in that area will attract families to move there.”

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge applauded the direction of focusing on more ground entry units.

“People are asking for more ground entry units. This is giving us an avenue to do this,” said Wooldridge.

“If there is one area that is to grow outside our urban centres, this would make logical sense.”

The next two phases of the study will focus on growth and housing, employment, infrastructure, transit, environment and agriculture.

“In the coming months, Placemark will work with staff to prepare a preferred growth option for the study area which will then be tested through engineering and transportation demand modelling, financial analysis and model city infrastructure,” the staff report stated.

“The analysis will identify growth impacts and will inform the final sector study document which will provide recommendations should future growth be supported in the study area.”