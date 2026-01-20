Kelowna News

Kelowna to host Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in 2028

Hosting Special Olympics

Madison Reeve

Kelowna has been selected as the host city for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games 2028, marking the first time the national winter event will be held in British Columbia.

Special Olympics Canada, in partnership with the City of Kelowna and Tourism Kelowna, announced Tuesday that the Games will run from Feb. 28 to March 4, 2028.

Approximately 1,300 athletes and coaches from across the country are expected to compete in eight sports: curling, figure skating, speed skating, alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, five-pin bowling, snowshoeing, and floor hockey or floorball.

Competitions will take place across seven venues throughout Kelowna, with the city also welcoming officials, honoured guests, and families.

City of Kelowna mayor Tom Dyas says the games will generate more than $7 million in economic impact.

''This is a major moment for our city and a reflection of Kelowna’s growing reputation as a world-class host for national events that bring people together and deliver real benefits for our community,'' Dyas said.

The 2028 Winter Games will also serve as the national qualifying event for Special Olympics Team Canada ahead of the Special Olympics World Winter Games in Switzerland in 2029, where athletes from more than 100 countries are expected to compete.

Kelowna’s Kassidy Rutledge will be competing in snowshoeing in 2028.

''It means a lot to me to have all of the athletes come together to see the beautiful city... go to all the venues," she said.