Kelowna News
Suspect in vehicle death of Rutland teen headed to trial this year
Trial set for teen's death
Photo: Castanet
Tristan Seeger, 15, was fatally struck by a car near Houghton and Franklyn Roads.
Nearly three years after the incident, a man accused in a 2023 teen’s death is set to go on trial.
BC Prosecution Service said Brandon Kazakoff, 30, will be tried on Oct. 13 for dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing death, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and assault with a weapon.
The charges relate to the death of Tristan Seeger, who was 15 when he was fatally struck by a car near Houghton and Franklyn Roads.
In the immediate aftermath of the incident police initially announced the arrest of two people.
Investigators said Seeger’s death was related to a nearby bear spray incident that occurred minutes before the teen was hit. The bear spray incident took place near Milex and Filuk courts
Kazakoff is currently out on bail.
