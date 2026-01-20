Kelowna News

Kelowna man loses car after using duct tape and wishful thinking to latch door

'Chewed up by Robosaurus'

Photo: BCRCMP Among a long list of required repairs, police said the rear window was missing and had been replaced with rebar and duct tape, while the driver’s door could not stay closed and was held together by a welded latch from a garden gate.

Speeding in a car police say looked on the verge of falling to pieces has left a Kelowna man without a ride.

A grey Acura was clocked at 130 kilometres an hour in an 80 km/h zone during a Jan. 9 road stop on Highway 3 near Christina Lake, but speed was the least remarkable part of this incident, BC RCMP said in a media release.

“It’s amazing that this particular car could go that fast without disintegrating,” Cpl. Michael McLaughlin with BC Highway Patrol said in the release.

“The owner had put in some effort to hammer out the dents and spray paint the repairs, but his car was not roadworthy. It looked like it had been chewed up by Robosaurus.”

The 22-year-old driver was issued a ticket for excessive speed (between 41 and 60 km/h), section 148(1) of the BC Motor Vehicle Act ($368); the cost of a tow truck and a seven-day vehicle impound at his expense; high-risk driver premiums and escalating insurance costs for a minimum of three years; and a Notice and Order requiring the vehicle’s removal from the road until all defects are fixed and it passes inspection — all at the owner’s expense.

“Any time you modify an essential component of your vehicle including door locks, windows, steering, brakes, or suspension, you need to get that vehicle inspected,” McLaughlin said.

“And if you’re driving in a vehicle that’s obviously not roadworthy, you probably shouldn't speed. Police can’t ignore that.”