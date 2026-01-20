Kelowna News

Ditch the screen and 'Unplug & Play' in Kelowna

Unplug & Play returning

Photo: Unplug & Play Week Unplug & Play Week is returning to Kelowna.

Free, screen-free family activities will take place across the Central Okanagan later this month as part of Beem Credit Union’s annual Unplug & Play and Family Literacy Week.

Now in its 12th year, the initiative encourages families with young children to unplug from digital devices and take part in interactive play and learning.

The week kicks off with a free family event at Parkinson Recreation Centre in Kelowna on Sunday, Jan. 25, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., and wraps up with a second event at the Westbank Lions Community Centre in West Kelowna on Sunday, Feb. 1, also from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Both events will feature live entertainment, creative activities and other family-friendly attractions.

As title sponsor, Beem Credit Union is supporting a range of free activities throughout the week, including skating, swimming, story walks and library story times.

“Strong communities begin with strong families, Beem is proud to continue our long-standing support of Unplug and Play, an event that brings families and communities together year after year,” said CEO Brian Harris.

The week is organized by Project Literacy Central Okanagan Society.

“We’re very happy to organize this event with support of our community partners,” said executive director Paul Zuurbier. “Unplug and Play Week helps young families explore ways to unplug from their digital devices and share more personal and interactive time together.”

More info here.