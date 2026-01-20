Kelowna News

Kelowna audits Bertram Street pedestrian overpass project

Learning from new overpass

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Kelowna's Bertram overpass

A value for money audit of the recently completed Bertram Street pedestrian overpass in Kelowna showed some weaknesses in “management and monitoring of infrastructure projects.”

As for delivery of the project, business performance and advisory services manager Shelly Little noted no issues.

“Although some areas for improvement were noted, the engagement concluded the project management practices contributed to the project’s overall success,” Little told city council Monday.

She said the objective of the audit was to determine whether it met its original objectives by assessing planning, execution and delivery phases.

“We evaluated the use and effectiveness of project management methodologies, procurement strategies and monitoring mechanisms throughout the project life cycle.

“Recommendations are intended to improve governance, accountability and performance for future projects.”

As for delivery itself, Little did point to several external factors that influenced the project such as the pandemic and recovery from it, the 2021 atmospheric river, the Russia/Ukraine war and regulatory changes.

She said those led to shortage of skilled labour, limited availability of experienced contractors, inflationary pressures and volatility in the steel market.

Some of those issues caused delays in completing the overpass. There was also an issue with a sub contractor that did not have proper certification to work on the metal safety railing.

“Most improvement areas were identified as structural weaknesses in the management and monitoring of infrastructure projects and in this project, these were mitigated by the leadership of an experienced project manager,” said Little.

Recommendations from the audit include establishing, communicating and consistently applying a standardized project management procedure across all activities and improving vendor performance assessments to guide future procurement decisions.

The City of Kelowna conducts regular value-for-money audits across different areas.

This year, the city is conducting value audits on affordable housing, investment in economic development programs and fire dispatch services.