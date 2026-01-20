Kelowna News

Kelowna woman helps reunite beloved toy with Winnipeg family

Local woman saves 'Slothy'

Photo: Staci Burridge / CTV News Sage Burridge with her favourite toy, Slothy.

A Kelowna woman has been a saviour to a Winnipeg family by helping return a beloved stuffed animal lost in Mexico.

Staci Burridge told CTV Winnipeg her daughter Sage, 5, takes her stuffed sloth Slothy everywhere she goes.

“Slothy has been in our family since my daughter was a baby,” she told the broadcaster. “It’s been her favourite toy; she sleeps with him every night.”

Burridge was recently on a family vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Slothy, unfortunately, ended up failing to make the trip home.

“Sage opened her bag, and she goes, ‘Mom, Slothy is missing.’ And she just started to cry,” Burridge told CTV. “And I knew right away that he was left in the bed there.”

Right away, Burridge called the hotel and put out a call for help on a local Facebook page.

Susan Raulin, a Kelowna woman also vacationing in Puerto Vallarta, saw the post and decided to help out.

She walked over to the hotel, retrieved Slothy, and got in contact with Burridge, who said her daughter is thrilled.

“She was so excited when I showed her the picture,” Burridge said.

Raulin, meanwhile, said she just wanted to do a kind thing.

“I am blown away by the support, by the kindness, and by how people are excited to see a happy story in these troubled times,” she told CTV. “That’s what I’m enjoying most, that people are so happy with this.”

Raulin will soon hand Slothy off to another person flying back to Winnipeg to be reunited with Sage later this week.

with files from CTV News