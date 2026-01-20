Kelowna News

Kelowna artists compete in live Battle of the Brushes

The Battle of the Brushes

Cindy White

An unusual event in Kelowna later this week gives a whole new meaning to the term performance art.

A group of five painters will be competing in a Battle of the Brushes on Friday, Jan. 23, from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Innovation Centre. The public is invited to watch the creative process in action and cast votes to choose a winner.

It’s being organized by Jordyn Eberts of Creative Edge art therapy and Jaxson Jurome, who currently has an exhibit in the lobby of the Innovation Centre.

“An event like this is a great way to get people into the mind’s eye of an artist, watch it unfold versus a traditional end-product you see in a gallery,” Jurome explained. “It’s going to be immersive, interactive and it’ll be interesting to see who the crowd votes for.”

Eberts said each artist will have one hour to create whatever they choose, as guests watch on. She’s hoping it will inspire some of those in attendance to pick up a brush.

“My whole idea is art brings healing to people,” she said. “So, within the community, we’d like to bring people together to do a big event that promotes culture, community and creativity.”

This is the first Battle of the Brushes in Kelowna. It is modelled after a popular ‘art throwdown’ that happens on a regular basis in the West Kootenay city of Nelson, where Eberts went to art school.

“They did a different format, where they had a monthly event, and then the winner from each event went to the finals at the end. We’re doing this one as a one-off, but perhaps in the future there will be opportunities to do more in Kelowna.

Tickets for Battle of the Brushes are available through Eventbrite.