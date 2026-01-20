Kelowna News

Kelowna councillor wants staff to investigate new sites for a Centre for the Performing Arts

New site for arts centre?

Photo: City of Kelowna Tobin Centre in San Antonio, TX, which could serve as a model for a Kelowna performing arts centre

Kelowna city councillor Gord Lovegrove doesn’t like losing park space for a new Okanagan Centre for the Performing Arts.

He hopes his fellow councillors will agree.

Lovegrove Monday put forward a notice of motion which, if adopted at a future meeting, would look at alternative downtown sites for the performing arts centre.

Prior to Christmas, council endorsed, in principle, a plan for a new 1,600 seat performing arts centre with a preferred site in Pioneer Gardens, next to the Delta Grand parkade.

That site was recommended over three other city-owned properties, including two in the downtown core and one in Rutland.

Some on council, including Lovegrove, were taken by surprise.

Lovegrove at the time suggested the parking lot at Water Street and Sunset Drive as a better location.

On Monday, Lovegrove went a step further.

“That council reaffirm its support for the development of the new performing arts centre for the City of Kelowna, and that council direct staff to report back with an evaluation of all viable non-parkland sites including non-city owned sites, within the downtown and civic precinct prior to advancing any further analysis of the Pioneer Gardens site,” Lovegrove read as possible wording for the motion.

Several groups and individuals within the community have raised concerns about using the Pioneer Gardens site, saying the space is utilized by a number of user groups, including school groups.

Lovegrove would require a majority of councillors to agree for the motion to move forward.

It’s expected to come before city council next Monday.