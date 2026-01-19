Kelowna News

Kelowna man loses lawsuit against city over Bernard Avenue boarding house

Lawsuit against city tossed

Photo: Apple Maps 911 Bernard Avenue

The owner of a Kelowna boarding house and short-term-vacation rental who sued the city to get his business license returned has lost his lawsuit.

Dennis Axle Hildebrand filed suit in BC Supreme Court in 2024 after city council rejected an appeal of a staff decision denying him a business licence.

Hildebrand purchased the property at 911 Bernard Avenue in 2010 and obtained a business license for a seven-unit rooming house, primarily offering short-term rental via platforms like Airbnb under the name Kelowna Art Lodge, according to a recent BC Supreme Court decision.

In 2022, Hildebrand forgot to pay his $35 business license renewal fee, so the city cancelled it for non-payment. Hildebrand continued to operate as before without realizing he had missed the payment.

In mid-2022, the city received a bylaw complaint about the property. When looking into the complaint, city staff noticed that the businesses licence fee had not been paid and sent Hildebrand notices for operating without one.

Hildebrand immediately tried to renew the licence but was told it had been terminated, so he had to reapply, which he did.

City staff, however, refused to reissue the business license on the grounds that current zoning rules did not allow seven rental units.

The building was constructed in the early 1900s and was converted into a rooming house in 1953, said the court decision.

The plans at the time showed nine bedrooms and two bathrooms. It was later remodelled to create self-contained living units each with its own kitchen, but the city does not have permits on record for the kitchens.

The property was rezoned in 2022 to a zone that no longer allowed boarding houses. The property’s zoning from 1998 to 2022 allowed boarding houses but expressly prohibited individual kitchens.

Hildebrand went to court to argue that the property’s zoning from 1976 to 1998 allowed “lodging houses,” so his business license should be grandfathered in as a “lawful non-conforming use.”

Judge Simon Coval did not bite on that claim, pointing to the definition of lodging house in the city’s historic bylaw in question. Lodging houses at the time were intended for permanent residents living with shared cooking facilities.

“Short-term rentals of individual suites with kitchens do not fall within this definition of lodging house,” ruled Coval.

The judge dismissed Hildebrand’s lawsuit with costs awarded to the city.