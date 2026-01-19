Kelowna News

Rock The Lake Battle of the Bands returning to Red Bird Brewing

Photo: Contributed Red Bird Brewing will host Battle of the Bands on April 24 and 25, 2026.

A popular event leading up to last year’s Rock The Lake Music Festival in Kelowna will be back for 2026.

Red Bird Brewing has been tapped to again host the Battle of the Bands for a second year. The event sees local performers compete for a chance at a paid spot during Rock The Lake in July.

The inaugural Battle of the Bands in February 2025 sold out. This year’s competition is scheduled for April 24 and 25 at Red Bird Brewing.

In 2025, two bands were selected to play before the big crowds at the main stage: Crush XO and Lucky Monkey. CrushXO performed ahead of Simple Plan and Lucky Monkey opened for The Sheepdogs.

“Seeing CrushXO and Lucky Monkey take the Rock The Lake stage in 2025 was an incredible moment for our festival and our community,” said Trish Jelinski, general manager and VP, GSL Group Sports and Entertainment (Rock The Lake Organizer).

“It’s a powerful reminder of the talent in our own backyard. We’re excited to continue celebrating and supporting local artists by giving them a platform to connect with new fans and experience playing a classic Kelowna festival.”

Applications for 2026 hopefuls are now open online at rtlkelowna.com and will be accepted until Feb. 28, 2026. There is no entry fee. Up to 10 bands will be selected as finalists by March 6, 2026. Selected bands will then perform on Red Bird Brewing’s outdoor stage on April 24 and 25.

“Moving to the outdoor stage this year gives us the chance to do what we already strive to do on a bigger scale: welcome even more people to celebrate live music, local creativity, and, of course, enjoy some great beers with our community,” said Adam Semeniuk, general manager and owner at Red Bird Brewing.

The winners will be selected through a combination of audience participation and a panel of judges. Two bands will be offered paid performance slots at Rock The Lake Music Festival 2026, taking place July 10–12, outside Prospera Place.

Tickets for Battle of the Bands will be available at redbirdbrewing.com.