'People don't feel safe': BC Conservative leadership hopeful hears public safety concerns in Kelowna

A BC Conservative Party leadership contender has brought his listening tour to Kelowna and, like elsewhere in the province, says he is hearing from residents worried about affordability, health care, property rights, and public safety.

“I’m hearing public safety louder in Kelowna than in most parts of British Columbia. People don't feel safe,” said Vancouver entrepreneur Yuri Fulmer, who threw his hat into the race for the BC Conservative leadership earlier this month.

To address those concerns, Fulmer said he would like to see changes to the province’s charge approval process.

“We’ve got this strange situation in British Columbia, where we're one of only a couple of provinces in Canada where the police cannot lay criminal charges, so the police arrest somebody, and then they have no choice but to let them back out on the street while they wait for Crown counsel to decide whether they're pressing charges,” he said.

“This isn't a statement about hard working folks in the Crown counsel office. We just have a system that isn't serving British Columbians, and that's what we call that revolving door, right where people get arrested, get taken in and get released while Crown counsel considers charges.”

British Columbia is one of only three provinces in Canada that operates this way. In most other provinces, police can lay criminal charges directly.

“So we have situations, in Kelowna, where the police arrested the same person twice on the same shift. I just don't think that's in British Columbians interests. I think, I think people are tired of it,” Fulmer said.

Born in Perth, Australia, Fulmer went on to own dozens of A&W franchises across Western Canada, along with several other businesses. Affordability is central to his political push, he said he would like to see British Columbians keep as much of their tax dollars as possible, so they can make choices that make sense for them.

Too many, he said, are making “decisions they shouldn’t have to make” when it comes to everyday purchases.

Those policy ambitions, however, are contingent on the party stabilizing after a turbulent period. The BC Conservatives have been fraught with controversy since the last election, with members being forced out, others leaving voluntarily, and leadership uncertainty persisting. An effort to oust leader John Rustad subsequent decision to step down opened the door to the current leadership race.

That internal strife is familiar to many Okanagan voters. Kelowna–Lake Country-Coldstream MLA Tara Armstrong left the party along with MLA Dallas Brodie and MLA for Peace River North Jordan Keeley. Armstrong and Brodie went on to form the OneBC party, though a later disagreement left Armstrong sitting as an independent once again.

In the South Okanagan, Penticton MLA Amelia Boultbee is also now an independent, having left the Conservatives following a disagreement with Rustad.

Whether those former members could return to the party will ultimately be up to whoever becomes the next leader.

“If they were interested in coming back to a Conservative Party and being part of the Conservative team, then I think we'd absolutely take that to caucus, and caucus would make that decision,” Fulmer said.

“But I'd say that invitation is open to anybody. So if there are any NDP MLAs who are sick of the nonsense in the NDP and want to join the Conservative Party, we'd have a conversation with them as well and again, ultimately, caucus would make that decision.”

Fulmer described the party’s recent challenges as “bumps in the road.”

“I don't think it's fractured. I think there's been growing pains in what's been a new political party, but I think there are great MLAs all over the province who really want to make this place better,” he said.

“I think we just need to focus on the issues that matter, the British Columbians, and get unified behind those issues. And I think that's easy to do. The issues are clear. So how do we get solutions and get unified behind that?”

Several other candidates are considering or have already announced leadership bids, including MLAs Peter Milobar and Harman Bhangu, former Conservative MPs Kerry-Lynne Findlay and Iain Black and political commentator Caroline Elliott.

The party has struck a leadership committee to determine the rules and timeline for the race, with the goal of selecting a new leader by summer.

Fulmer is spending the day meeting with local MLAs, the Chamber of Commerce, and community leaders, and will wrap up his visit with a public event at the Canadian Brewhouse tonight. He’ll be at the Canadian Brewhouse in Kelowna at 5:30 p.m. for a meet and greet, and welcomes people to come out.