Kelowna News

Kelowna manufacturer MAKR Group receives $2.5M from federal investment organization

Photo: MAKR Group MAKR Group supplies equipment to water parks around the world.

The federal government has given $2.5 million to a Kelowna company that makes playground and water park equipment.

Pacific Economic Development Canada, or PacifiCan, announced the funding on Monday for MAKR Group, which is based in Kelowna and supplies equipment to water parks and playgrounds around the world.

The money will be used by MAKR to improve its operations by implementing an innovative industrial internet of things system. This system will connect smart manufacturing machines to the internet using sensors, enabling real-time communication of operational status. By identifying production inefficiencies and issues more quickly, the new system will help enhance product quality, optimize resources, and save time and money.

“British Columbia’s manufacturing sector is a key driver of innovation, job creation and economic growth,” Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister Gregor Robertson said in a press release. “With this investment, PacifiCan is helping local businesses scale up and contribute to one strong Canadian economy—building prosperity in B.C. and across the country.”

PacifiCan is a government agency that works with businesses across B.C. to help them grow, boost productivity and reach new customers in Canada and internationally.

“PacifiCan’s investment is a powerful vote of confidence in MAKR Group, our people and advanced manufacturing in Kelowna,” MAKR Group owner and president Jill White said. “This funding will allow us to accelerate innovation in our shop, strengthen our global competitiveness and create high-quality jobs locally, while advancing our purpose of connecting communities around the world through play and social experiences.”