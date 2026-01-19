Bike thieves steal trike from Kelowna octogenarian
Octogenarian's trike stolen
She’s pessimistic that it will be found in one piece, but an 86-year-old Kelowna woman is putting out the call for help to find her beloved trike.
Gloria Stoner’s three-wheeled cycle was one of several stolen from an apartment building on West Avenue, near Pandosy Street, on January 3.
“It was a whole truckload,” She said. “There were three of us in a row, and of course, I think they picked the best ones.”
Stoner had the trike for about five years. Her 91-year-old husband built it from a kit they ordered online. He then modified it to add an electric motor.
The couple likes to stay active, but now Gloria is looking at either paying a costly insurance premium or forking out another $2,000 to $3,000 for a new set of wheels.
“I use it for transport and fun," she said. "When you start doing that to seniors, it’s not a very nice thing to do, when we need the exercise and we need the transport."
She added that this was the second time the bike storage area in her building was broken into in the past few years.
One of her neighbours’s managed to recover her stolen bike, also taken on Jan. 3. Allyson Dyck says her bike was located in Rutland on Monday, Jan. 13, after she received a tip throughProject 529, a bike registration and recovery website.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Stoner’s trike can contact the Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line and cite file #26-436.
