Kelowna festival program offers scholarships to support young performers

Photo: Contributed The Central Okanagan Performing Arts Festival is offering scholarships to local youth through its Sponsor a Rising Performer program.

The Central Okanagan Performing Arts Festival (COPAF) is encouraging local businesses and residents to support young performers through its Sponsor a Rising Performer Scholarship Program.

The program allows sponsors to fund a named scholarship for $500, helping local youth cover training costs and recognize their dedication to the arts.

“These scholarships are often the moment a young performer realizes that their community sees them and believes in them,” said Michelle Bylow, executive director of COPAF.

“Standing on stage, receiving a scholarship in front of their peers and family, is not just about financial support. It is about confidence. It is about belonging. It is about a young person feeling encouraged to keep going.”

Sponsors are publicly acknowledged as COPAF Community Partners, and scholarships can be named after the donor or their business.

They also receive tickets to the Festival Gala on May 15, where scholarships are awarded, and have the option to present the scholarship on stage.

Those interested in sponsoring a scholarship can complete the online form.

More information about COPAF is available at www.copafestival.com.

The Central Okanagan Performing Arts Festival is a regional, non-profit organization that provides performance opportunities, professional adjudication, and community celebration for young performers across the Central Okanagan.