On the street: Mixed views on safety emerge across Thompson Okanagan

Downtown Kelowna business owners have been sounding the alarm for weeks over escalating unruly and potentially damaging behaviour in the city’s core.

At a press conference last week, Kelowna RCMP addressed the concerns, saying they are stepping up enforcement in response to what they described as a “tsunami” of complaints related to disorder downtown.

Concerns about crime and public safety extend beyond Kelowna.

Businesses across British Columbia continue to struggle with repeated theft, break-ins and vandalism.

According to a recent survey conducted by the Business Improvement Areas of B.C., nearly 90 per cent of responding businesses reported that non-violent repeat crime has had a moderate to significant impact on their own operations or the surrounding commercial areas.

To gauge how residents are feeling, Castanet spoke with people across cities in the Thompson Okanagan about whether they feel safe in their communities.

“I don’t find it too bad — in the daytime anyways. I don’t come down at night much,” a Kamloops resident said.

“I feel fine walking down here. I know I see lots of riff-raff — homeless people. They’re harmless mostly,” a Vernon resident said.

“We do feel safe,” a Penticton resident said. “We just haven’t run into any problems.”

Others said concerns increase after dark.

“If I am alone, it’s a little bit daunting, especially at night, but in the morning it’s OK,” a Kelowna resident said.

In response to growing concerns from both businesses and residents, Central Okanagan MLAs are calling on the business community to come forward and share their experiences at an upcoming town hall.

The MLAs’ town hall is scheduled for Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. at Revelry on Ellis Street in downtown Kelowna.

