Strong turnout at Kelowna rally supporting protesters in Iran

Photo: Madison Reeve Supporters gathered in downtown Kelowna on Sunday as part of a rally backing protests in Iran.

Nearly 100 people gathered at Kerry Park in downtown Kelowna on Sunday as part of a rally supporting ongoing protests in Iran, drawing what organizers described as one of the largest local turnouts to date.

The demonstration brought together members of the Okanagan’s Iranian community and allies, many carrying signs and flags while calling for international attention to the violence unfolding in Iran.

Organizers say the rallies will now continue every Sunday until further notice.

Kelowna resident Mona Brown, who has lived outside Iran for more than 30 years, said the gathering was about standing in solidarity with Iranians facing brutal repression.

“We are Iranians living outside of Iran some for a very long time. Myself, over 30 years, I have not been back because of the regime, because of how horrible it is to its people,” Brown said. “The Iranians are standing up for change and wanting regime change, and they're getting killed.”

Brown described the situation inside Iran as dire, pointing to widespread violence and efforts to suppress information.

“Internet shut down so the world cannot see what's going on. The bodies of the dead, protesters are getting taken away. Those who are ending up at the hospital are getting shot. They're getting finished,” she said. “Basically nobody is surviving this behind closed doors.”

She added that the uprising reflects decades of unrest.

“There's a lot happening. So much has been happening for the last 47 years. This is all I've known with Iran,” Brown said.

Sunday’s rally followed a similar gathering the previous weekend, but organizers said attendance has been steadily growing. Brown said she hopes future rallies will be even larger.

“It's amazing. I wish it was bigger. I'm new here myself. I'm from Vancouver. I don't know how many Iranians live here,” she said. “But if we don't [see change], I hope to see more crowds. We've seen Toronto, what they're doing in minus five, with the winter storms going on — we'd love to see more people. It means a lot.”