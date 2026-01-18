Kelowna News

Kelowna woman seeks help finding missing cockatiel

Photo: Contributed Ricco, a one-year-old yellow cockatiel, has been missing in Kelowna’s Rutland area since January 13.

A one-year-old yellow cockatiel has gone missing in the Rutland area of Kelowna, and his owner is asking the public for help bringing him home.

Joy Kimler tells Castanet her bird, Ricco, flew away on Jan. 13 after perching on her husband’s back while he went outside to barbecue. Kimler says her husband was unaware the bird was there when Ricco took flight.

“He is a beautiful bird and we would love to get him home,” she said.

Kimler says Ricco was spotted near the Purple Seahorse Pet Shop on Thursday but has not been seen since. He is believed to still be in the area of Ben Lee Park.

“He is very friendly. He will come to you and step up when asked,” Kimler said.

Anyone who finds Ricco is asked to contact Kimler at 250-808-6727 or take him to the Rutland Pet Hospital.