Autism Okanagan receives $10K grant to expand inclusive arts programs
Autism Okanagan expands
Autism Okanagan has received a $10,000 Community Board grant from the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation to support inclusive arts programming for neurodivergent children and youth in the Central Okanagan.
The funding will help expand the organization’s digital arts, drawing, and comic & manga clubs, which are designed to build creativity, confidence, and social connection in a supportive, non-clinical environment.
“Creative expression plays a powerful role in helping neurodivergent youth communicate, connect, and build self-confidence in their future,” said Christy Phillips, executive director of Autism Okanagan.
“This generous support from the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation allows us to strengthen programs where participants can develop skills, nurture their creativity, and experience a genuine sense of belonging.”
The grant was awarded through the TELUS Friendly Future Foundation’s Interior and Northern BC Community Board.
Autism Okanagan is a grassroots charity that has been operating since 2014 and currently supports more than 1,000 individuals across the Central Okanagan through inclusive social and recreational programs.
More information about Autism Okanagan is available at autismokanagan.ca.
