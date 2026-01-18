Kelowna News

Free ‘Choose to Move’ program returns to the YMCA

Photo: YMCA Former YMCA Choose to Move participants Susan and Mike Cavaghan. Choose to Move is an active living program for older adults. The free YMCA program provides a one-on-one consultation and group support to those getting started with exercise.

Older adults in Kelowna will have another opportunity to build healthy, active routines in 2026 as the YMCA’s free Choose to Move program returns to the Kelowna Family YMCA.

Designed for adults aged 55 and older, the three-month, choice-based program offers personalized support to help participants incorporate more movement into their daily lives, regardless of fitness level.

Participants work one-on-one with a Certified Activity Coach to develop an activity plan tailored to their goals and abilities, and take part in eight group meetings focused on motivation, accountability and wellness.

“Before participating in the Y’s Choose to Move program, I had never set foot in a gym,” says former participant Jim Sivak.

“Through the program, a fitness coach worked with me to create a routine tailored to my goals and fitness level. Being part of a group with other people who had similar aspirations to incorporate more movement in our lives kept me motivated and on track as well. After completing the program, I became a YMCA member, and now I’m proud to say I go to the gym every other day.”

Susan Cavaghan, who joined the program with her husband, says the experience made a lasting difference. “My husband Mike and I wanted to get more active, so we decided to join the Y’s Choose to Move program together,” she explains.

“We both really started feeling the benefits of regular exercise. The staff at the YMCA were so amazing and made this journey something we really looked forward to.”

Participants receive free access to YMCA facilities for the duration of the program, including fitness centres, group fitness classes, pools and social spaces. Organizers hope the program will help participants gain confidence and continue their wellness journey beyond the three months.

“Choose to Move is changing lives,” says Robyn Moore, VP of Health Fitness and Aquatics at the YMCA of Southern Interior BC.

“This free program gives older adults, whether they are 55 or 95, the tools they need to take charge of their well-being, physically and mentally.”

An information session will be held Wednesday, January 28, from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. at the Kelowna Family YMCA. The session is free and open to the community. Interested individuals can register by contacting Christine Zeindler at [email protected] or 250-258-8556 ext. 224.

To qualify, participants must currently be inactive, not be YMCA members, and be interested in adding regular physical activity to their lives.