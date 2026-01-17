Kelowna News

City of Kelowna removes entry fee for business community safety forum

City changes forum to free

Photo: Todd Daniels Gallery Streetwear was vandalized earlier this month.

Following pushback from local business owners, the City of Kelowna has made an upcoming community safety forum free.

Last week, the city announced it will be holding a community safety business forum on Jan. 27 for business owners who've been impacted by “crime and social disorder.”

But some were upset by the $5 entry fee, with Gallery Streetwear owner Todd Daniels calling the fee “tacky.”

While the city told Castanet on Friday that the entry fee was to ensure people actually show up, and that all the money collected would go to a local charity, the city has now changed its tune.

“The City has heard concerns from local businesses about the fee to attend the Community Safety Business Forum on Jan. 27. In response to this feedback, the event will now be free,” the City of Kelowna said in a press release.

Anyone who has already purchased a ticket will receive a refund.

The forum, which takes place at the Kelowna Community Theatre at 6 p.m. on Jan. 27, will include presentations, a “fireside chat,” a Q&A session, and activities where participants can help identify which potential solutions would make the biggest difference for business owners and operators.

Those looking to attend the event can register here.