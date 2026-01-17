Kelowna News

Kelowna rallies in support of Iran protests to take place weekly

Photo: Cindy White Ray Taheri speaks at the Kelowna rally last weekend.

After a rally was held in downtown Kelowna last weekend in support of protests in Iran, organizers plan to continue them on a weekly basis.

Thousands of people have been killed in Iran over the past several weeks as protesters take to the streets to protest Iran's leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei.

Last Sunday, dozens of supporters filled Kelowna's Kerry Park to show their support for the protesters in Iran.

In a press release, rally organizer and UBC Okanagan professor Ray Taheri said the Okanagan's Iranian community will be holding a public gathering at Kelowna's Kerry Park every Sunday “until further notice.”

“This week’s event will be more structured and intentionally organized, featuring educational, cultural, and artistic programming aimed at raising public awareness about the historical and political context of events in Iran over the past several decades, culminating in the recent uprising,” Taheri said.

Sunday's rally will take place from 1-3 p.m. in downtown Kelowna's Kerry Park, near the Ogopogo statue.