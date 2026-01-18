Kelowna News

Martell Legacy Foundation donates $400K to four groups that help at-risk youth

Big donation for youth

Photo: Martell Legacy Foundation The Martell Legacy Foundation donated $400,000 to help at-risk youth.

A Kelowna foundation that focuses on helping at-risk youth has donated $400,000 to the cause.

The Martell Legacy Foundation recently handed out four $100,000 cheques to support youth mental health in Kelowna. The organizations on the receiving end included Third Space, Foundry, Boys and Girls Club, and Outdoor Elevations.

The money was raised in conjunction with Giving Day on Dec. 2.

“This day is deeply personal for us,” Martell Legacy Foundation co-founder Dan Martell said in a press release. “Youth mental health isn’t a theoretical issue. It shows up in families, schools, and communities every day. Giving Day is our way of backing the people who are doing the hard, often unseen work and making sure they have the resources to keep going.”

Martell said he and his wife, Renee Warren, usually donate behind the scenes, but they decided this year to go public in an effort to encourage more people to give.

“We’ve learned that generosity can be contagious when it’s shared thoughtfully,” Martell said. “If this encourages even a few more people to support the well-being of youth in their own communities, then it’s worth putting a spotlight on.”