Creative Okanagan hires new executive director with arts, non-profit experience

Photo: Creative Okanagan Tascheleia Marangoni is Creative Okanagan’s new executive director.

A professional dancer and non-profit specialist is Creative Okanagan’s new executive director.

The Kelowna-based organization has hired Tascheleia Marangoni as its new leader. She takes over from Karma Lacoff Nieoczym, who spent 10 years at the helm and is credited with helping the organization grow substantially.

Marangoni has served as an instructor, studio owner, choreographer, performer and producer across more than 20 dance genres, with a particular passion for dance ethnology. Since 2010, she has also worked extensively in the non-profit sector, bringing expertise in governance, operations, funding development and community-building.

“I am honoured and excited to join Creative Okanagan as executive director, and to help amplify the voices, impact and sustainability of our creative community,” Marangoni said in a press release.

Creative Okanagan’s mission is to build a stronger music ecosystem by creating and encouraging accessible music experiences that serve audiences, artists and stakeholders in Central Okanagan.

“We are thrilled to welcome Tascheleia as our new executive director,” Creative Okanagan’s board of directors said in the press release. “Her depth of artistic experience, combined with her strong nonprofit leadership and community focus, positions her perfectly to guide Creative Okanagan into its next phase of growth and impact.”