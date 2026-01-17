Search warrant executed at Kelowna home Friday, no details on possible charges
ERT used for search warrant
Police in Kelowna have confirmed officers executed a search warrant during Friday's incident at a Bernard Avenue home, but no further information about the investigation has been provided.
At about 2:30 p.m. Friday, the RCMP Emergency Response Team's armoured vehicle arrived at 1239 Bernard Avenue. The large vehicle drove through the home's front fence and onto the front lawn.
Using a loudspeaker, an officer demanded the residents of the home come out with their hands up, and two people were seen leaving the home.
In a brief press release, Cpl. Steven Lang of the Kelowna RCMP said ERT assisted in the execution of the planned search warrant at the home Friday afternoon, “as part of an ongoing investigation.”
Cpl. Lang did not provide any details about the nature of the investigation, or if anyone was arrested or charged.
