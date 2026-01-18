Kelowna News

Kelowna MP having a very different experience under Mark Carney

Carney & Trudeau 'different'

Working under Prime Minister Mark Carney has been a very different experience for Kelowna MP Stephen Fuhr, when compared to his first stint under Justin Trudeau.

Fuhr, who also has a junior cabinet position as the Secretary of State for Defence Procurement, said actually being in cabinet is a whole different world when compared to just serving as an MP.

"I didn't really have the same relationship [with Trudeau] as I do with this prime minister, and that's facilitated by the position that I have," he said in an interview with Kelowna city councillor Mohini Singh on her podcast Chai and Chat, which appears regularly on Castanet News.

He described Carney and Trudeau as "very different" leaders.

"I think Prime Minister Trudeau will go down, people will look back on some of the massive big social policy changes that happened under his watch," he said, pointing to the Canada China Benefit.

"I think people will look back on on Trudeau fondly, but I think Mark Carney is absolutely the right guy for the right time," he continued.

"It will be a challenging 2026 not just for Canada, but for for the for the world — having the biggest economy and the biggest military...totally change the way it does things... the way it used to operate, to the new way it does business, which is very transactional and not want to occupy the space it would it traditionally did — it upsets a lot of Apple carts and and ours is just one of them."

As U.S. President Donald Trump eyes Greenland for annexation, Fuhr said the Arctic will only get more important for Canada.

“The Arctic is becoming more and more interesting for a whole host of reasons to a whole host of other countries," he said, noting the Northwest Passage will eventually become a year-round shipping lane that will have a great deal of interest to the entire globe.

“And Canada has a big chunk of that real estate,” he said.

“I'm not an alarmist here, but you know what we're seeing, not just in Greenland, but geopolitics is a lot different this year than I was last,” he said.

“The United States is stepping back what we would all consider its traditional place in the world, and it just doesn't want to do those roles anymore.”

He said middle powers like Canada, European nations, Japan, Australia, Nordic countries, “we need to come together to occupy that space.”

Fuhr suggested that Canadians should turn the page on the country's past relationship with the U.S.

“I think that relationship has been mutually beneficial, but they don't want the same relationship with us they had last year,” he said. “So we're going to have to come up with a way to reinvest, re-invent ourselves economically.”

“We have lots of friends in the world. Everybody wants to work with us. So that's a good thing. We just have to make it happen.”

Fuhr said a significant portion of the federal spending surge on defence will be deployed in the Arctic.

"Not just for defence, but resource development, deep water ports. There's a whole host of reasons why we need to be in the north, and you'll see some pretty heavy investments moving forward to fortify our position in the north," he said.