Kelowna News

Watch: Tactical police raid home on Kelowna's Bernard Avenue

Tactical police raid home

Contributed

Kelowna RCMP's tactical Emergency Response Team was called to a Bernard Avenue home Friday afternoon to execute a search warrant.

Police were seen at 1239 Bernard Ave. around 2:30 p.m., where officers used a loudspeaker to order the occupants of the home to come outside with their hands up.

A neighbour captured the incident on camera as it unfolded.

Video shows two people exiting the residence and being taken into police custody.

Castanet has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for more information, including the nature of the search warrant.