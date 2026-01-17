Kelowna News

Rare Mosquito engine run draws crowd to KF Centre for Excellence

Iconic Mosquito powers up

Madison Reeve

More than 100 people gathered at the KF Centre for Excellence on Friday afternoon to witness a rare live engine run of the historic de Havilland Mosquito aircraft.

The event marked an important milestone in the preservation of the iconic aircraft, offering the public a close-up look at one of the few airworthy Mosquitos left in the world.

Member of Parliament for Kelowna Stephen Fuhr had the honour of conducting the ceremonial engine run. Fuhr, a retired Royal Canadian Air Force fighter pilot, described the experience as unforgettable.

“The sound, the smells, the vibration, the noise — it’s different inside than it is outside,” Fuhr said. “This is a massive piece of Canadian history, the Mosquito. It symbolizes many, many things — performance, ingenuity.”

Fuhr noted Canada built nearly 1,200 Mosquitos during the Second World War, out of approximately 8,000 produced worldwide.

“Of those, there are only four or five airworthy on planet Earth, and this is one of them,” he said. “And we have it here in the Okanagan, so it’s a great day.”

Fuhr said operating the aircraft was very different from flying modern planes.

“I’m literally in there — my arms are crossed, my legs are crossed. It’s like juggling chainsaws in there,” he said. “But I couldn’t have been happier. It was awesome.”

He also emphasized the importance of preserving Canada’s aviation legacy.

“Canada has a pretty rich aviation history,” Fuhr said. “To be connected to that history in any way, for me as a pilot, is just so exciting — and this just takes it to a whole other level.”

The de Havilland Mosquito, largely constructed of wood, was known for its speed and innovation, capable of reaching speeds of up to 650 kilometres per hour.

The iconic aircraft touched down in Kelowna back in June 2022 and has been a cornerstone of exhibits KF Aerospace Centre for Excellence.