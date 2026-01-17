Kelowna News

Central Okanagan regional district plans 10% increase in spending

10% bump in spending set

Photo: RDCO The RDCO is proposing to increase spending in 2026 by 9.8% over 2025.

The Regional District of Central Okanagan is proposing to increase spending this year by nearly 10%.

The regional government says the $7 million increase—which is being blamed mostly on inflation, scheduled wage increases and previously approved projects—will equate to an average annual tax increase of $29 for homeowners.

That figure varies by municipality and electoral areas, because regional districts do not have a single tax rate.

The RDCO is now in the process of collecting feedback from the community on this year’s budget.

“The draft financial plan prioritizes the services people depend on today and the resilience of our region into the future,” said Tania McCabe, Director of Financial Services.

“The RDCO has made strategic choices to manage rising costs and invest in essential infrastructure, and values public input to help shape a plan that reflects the community’s needs and priorities.”

The RDCO says the plan includes investments in regional parks, such as work to reopen areas closed by the McDougall Creek wildfire and making some previously-seasonal parks year-round.

The budget also includes emergency management upgrades, improvements to the Westside Wastewater Treatment Plant and increased contributions to reserves accounts.

“These investments are needed to maintain service quality and prepare for future growth,” said the RDCO.

The draft 2026 budget will be presented to the regional board on Jan. 22.