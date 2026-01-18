Kelowna News

Netflix is a Joke comedian Ron Josol brings his act to Kelowna

Netflix comic hits Kelowna

Photo: Train Wreck Comedy World class comedy comes to the Mary Irwin Theatre on February 19.

A comedian fresh off the stage from "Netflix Is a Joke" is bringing his world tour to the Okanagan next month.

The Train Wreck Comedy Concert Series, in partnership with Castanet, is set to host Ron Josol at the Mary Irwin Theatre on Feb. 19.

Josol, a Canadian-Filipino comic, has spent nearly 20 years touring internationally, racking up credits including Kevin Hart’s LOL Network, Slanted on Amazon Prime, and 12 appearances at Just for Laughs.

“Ron Josol is the real deal; an internationally respected comic who absolutely crushes wherever he goes,” says Rob Balsdon, producer and owner of Train Wreck Comedy. “He’s performed on some of the biggest comedy stages in the world, and when you see him live, it’s obvious why.”

Josol recently saw his popularity explode online following a viral set on Dry Bar Comedy, which helped push his social media following to over 120,000 fans.

