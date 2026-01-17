Kelowna News

Kelowna no longer fastest growing city in Canada

Kelowna's growth slows

Photo: Colin Dacre Downtown Kelowna

Conversations about Kelowna’s meteoric population rise may finally die down.

According to Statistics Canada, the greater Kelowna area saw a population rise of only 1.2 per cent in the last year with the headcount coming in at 254,605, up from 252,651 a year earlier.

International migration was only 1,108, but in 2023 it was almost 4,000.

Last year net interprovincial migration was just 646 people.

These changes are not unlike the country as a whole, which saw growth in urban centres slow to 1 per cent between July 2024 and July 2025, down from 3.5 per cent the year before. Examples of lower growth were evidence in Montréal, which saw its population grow by 0.5 per cent, while Vancouver increased by 0.2 per cent.

Only two metropolitan areas saw declines, and those were Toronto and Kamloops.

Kamloops shrunk by 0.2 per cent, or 259 residents.

What makes Kelowna’s story a bit different is that data from 2021 Census, once placed Kelowna as Canada’s fastest-growing city.

That is no longer the case, with its growth well into the middle of the stack of metropolitan areas listed.

Rather, Edmonton grew the most, boasting a population growth of 3 per cent while Moncton and Calgary grew at a rate of 2.9 per cent. Those population gains were driven by permanent immigration and interprovincial migration.

Overall urbanization held steady. As of July 1, 2025, 74.8 per cent of Canadians lived in a metropolitan area, marking the first year since at least 2001/2002 that the urbanization rate did not increase year over year.