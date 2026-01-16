Gang unit arrests 'armed and dangerous' individual in Kelowna
Gang unit takedown at bank
B.C. police anti-gang unit made an arrest of an "armed and dangerous" person Thursday in Kelowna.
A heavy police presence was spotted outside the CIBC branch near Orchard Park Mall at 5:30 p.m. on Jan. 15 as three unmarked police vehicles surrounded a vehicle parked outside the bank.
The unmarked vehicles had a vehicle blocked in front of the bank, and officers had at least one person in handcuffs.
The Combined Forces Special Enforcement Unit tells Castanet the operation was conducted by their Uniform Gang Enforcement Team (UGET), which is currently operating in the city.
"CFSEU-BC’s Uniform Gang Enforcement Team is in Kelowna on a deployment, which we do every couple of months or when requested," says Sgt. Sarb Sangha.
"This was an interaction with an individual known to police as an armed and dangerous person."
Sgt. Sangha did not release any further details on the arrest, injuries or charges.
