Kelowna RCMP arrest repeat offender in window smashing incident, vow to advocate for stronger bail

Repeat offender behind bars

Photo: Todd Daniels An arrest was made shortly after a Downtown Kelowna business had its window smashed.

UPDATE: 8:23 p.m.

The suspect nabbed on Friday morning by Kelowna RCMP is said to be a repeat offender and will be remaining behind bars for the time being.

Police said charges were approved Friday evening against 44-year-old Curtis McNaught for mischief under $5000, possession of break-in instruments, and breach of a release order.

McNaught was arrested in the early morning hours, when Kelowna RCMP frontline officers responded to mischief in progress in the 500-block of Bernard Avenue at Eyestyle Eyecare.

He was remanded in custody and is next scheduled to appear in court on Tuesday, Jan. 21.

Police said that McNaught was before the courts as recently as Jan. 9, when he was arrested on an outstanding warrant for a break and enter to another local business.

McNaught was released for that charge the same day on conditions, one of which was not to possess break-in tools.

Police said his criminal history includes convictions of possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, theft, break and enter and mischief.

“When repeat property offenders are released multiple times in a short period, it places ongoing strain on victims, local businesses, and frontline officers," Supt. Chris Goebel said in a press release.

"Strengthening bail reform is not about being punitive; it’s about ensuring the justice system has the tools to address persistent offending and support community confidence in public safety. That is why I will continue to voice my concerns and advocate for stronger bail reform for our community.”

ORIGINAL: 1:42 p.m.

Kelowna Mounties are claiming a win against downtown disorder after a quick arrest early Friday, but at least one business owner says another smashed window is proof the problem is far from solved.

Police say they were called in the early hours of Friday morning to a report of mischief in the 500-block of Bernard Avenue and were able to quickly make an arrest.

“Timely reporting from the public was instrumental in police being notified to attend,” Cpl. Steven Lang said in a media release. “We all have a role to play in combating these types of crimes within our community. Together, we can make the greatest impact.”

The business targeted, Eyestyle Eyecare, is located next to Gallery Street Wear. A smash-and-grab at Gallery Streetwear in December triggered a tsunami of complaints from downtown business owners and appeared to prompt a shift in approach from both the City of Kelowna and the Kelowna RCMP.

At a press conference to address the issue, Supt. Chris Goebel said extra foot patrols, with bylaw officers working in collaboration with the RCMP, would soon create the change business owners were looking for.

"(They are) going to make a difference from the point of when you show up to work and you're employed there, you're a customer, hopefully you don't see somebody on the sidewalk blocking your doorway with a tent, or something, or somebody that's making you feel unsafe and not allowing you to get into your business," Goebel said.



"I think it's no surprise to anybody that predominantly, these issues are addiction-driven, and so we recognize that we are part of the solution as enforcement."

Despite the arrest, some business owners remain frustrated. Todd Daniels said it was discouraging to see another downtown business targeted, and he's seen others. He believes police need to focus more on proactive patrols, particularly during late-night hours.

“Last night I did a walk-around from 7 pm. to 8 p.m. and went to two banks where people were sleeping under ATMs inside,” Daniels said. “The rowdiness at night ramps right up.”

“I’m getting frustrated about more windows getting broken,” he added.

While Daniels is dubious of what's being done, one business owner spoke to said she's seen a marked improvement.

"Things have definitely been better with added police presence, which is wonderful," Sushma Dean of 24 Hour Exotic Snacks and Beverages said.

Last month, conditions deteriorated to the point she had to put a doorbell on her front door. Her hope is that it's a temporary measure.