Kelowna News

Premier Jewellery and Loans marks 10 years of diamond earring fundraiser

10 years of giving back

Madison Reeve

Premier Jewellery and Loans’ 10th annual Diamond Earring Fundraiser was another success, raising thousands of dollars for the Kelowna Women’s Shelter.

Partnering with Castanet, the annual auction raised $4,250 this year, bringing the total amount raised over the past decade to more than $61,000.

Premier Jewellery and Loans owner Martin Strasser said reaching the 10-year milestone highlights the strong community support behind the fundraiser.

“We’re super excited. The auction this year raised a little over $4,200 — $4,250 to be precise,” Strasser said. “The lifetime total of the auction over the last 10 years is now over $61,000 for the women’s shelter, which we think is awesome. We want to thank the community for their support of this worthy cause. Couldn’t be happier, actually.”

Strasser said the winning bidders this year were longtime participants.

“They were ecstatic,” he said. “It turns out they had participated in previous years’ auctions, and this is the year they finally won. So this has been a couple years in the making, and they were very excited.”

A Kelowna native, Strasser said giving back to the community is important to him personally.

“Kelowna is my home. I was born here, raised here. It’s nice to participate in giving back,” he said. “It’s a great cause. If we all wake up in the morning and try and make the world one per cent nicer, that’s a win. And I think, with community support, we’ve done that.”

Premier Jewellery and Loans plans to continue its partnership with the shelter.

“Absolutely. As long as we’re here in business, we’re going to do our best to give back to the community that supported us over the years,” he said. “We’re very excited for next year — the big 11.”

Lisa Watson, director of programs and impact at the Kelowna Women’s Shelter, said the funds raised over the years have had a significant impact.

“Raising over $60,000 for our programs is extremely impactful,” Watson said. “Not only for making sure that our programs are continuing to run smoothly, but also that Premier Jewellery and Loans helps to raise awareness for Kelowna Women’s Shelter as well.”

Watson said this year’s funds will be invested into counselling services, food-based supports within the shelter’s transition house, and increased awareness through school-based presentations planned for 2026.

During the most recent fiscal year the demand for services increased.

“We supported around 191 individuals through our transition house programs in Kelowna and West Kelowna,” she said. “We also saw an increase in our outreach supports for individuals that aren’t accessing our transition house, and we were really excited this year to introduce our counselling services as well.”

Watson added that community fundraisers play a vital role beyond financial support.

“When community businesses move forward with doing these types of fundraisers, it not only supports the programs, but it also increases awareness with individuals that might not be aware of Kelowna Women’s Shelter and what we provide.”