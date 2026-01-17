Kelowna News

Okanagan College closes Infusions restaurant to build chef-led dining gem

OC making way for future

Photo: Okanagan College An image of an OC student Connor Hussey working in the Culinary department.

Okanagan College is closing one student-led restaurant to make way for a brand new one.

The college has announced plans to close the current restaurant, Infusions.

According to the college, this is just a pause, designed to allow OC to focus on the new restaurant, located within the upcoming Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism.

The new restaurant will include sit-down service and a café, as well as new menus focused on Okanagan cuisine.

“I want to thank the Infusions staff for their dedication to our students over the years and our customers, who supported our students by coming to eat at Infusions," says OC School of Business dean Joe Baker.

"We look forward to opening our new restaurant and welcoming the public back to our campus in Fall 2027.”

To help bring the new space to life, the school is teaming up with Ned Bell, a well-known B.C. chef and sustainable food advocate. Bell will work alongside college instructors and local chefs to design the eatery, which is slated to open to the public in the fall of 2027.

“I’m looking forward to helping to create a unique training experience for students and a gathering place in this wonderful location at the Kelowna campus,” Bell says.

While the new centre is under construction, culinary students will be placed in local restaurants for their hands-on training over the next 18 months.

The Centre for Food, Wine and Tourism is a $61.3-million project that began construction in 2025 and remains on budget and on schedule. For a virtual tour of the new building click here.