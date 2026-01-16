Kelowna News

Businesses victimized by street crime asked to pay $5 to attend a city forum to address the issue

Upset about fee for forum

Photo: Alistair Waters - file Lawrence Avenue business vandalized prior to Christmas

The City of Kelowna is inviting businesses to voice their concerns about increased safety and social disorder concerns at a forum later this month.

They are also asking them to pay for the privilege.

The forum, scheduled from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 27 at the Kelowna Community Theatre, comes with a $5 price tag.

The charge is not sitting well with local business owners.

"I think it's tacky. I can't believe it," said Gallery Streetwear owner Todd Daniels, whose downtown business was hit at the end of December.

"When I saw there is a fee - I was laughing out loud. I don't get it.

"This is a public forum and you're charging money? Whoever thought that one through...it wasn't well thought out."

The money collected will go to a Kelowna-based charity providing local impact.

The forum follows an RCMP news conference outlining their response and a statement from Mayor Tom Dyas pledging more RCMP and bylaw patrols.

“Over the past two weeks, RCMP and bylaw services have increased their presence in the downtown core, city community safety staff have been connecting with businesses, and we are already starting to see progress,” said community safety director Darren Caul.

“We continue to work with our community partners and local businesses to improve the situations in some parts of our community which have been experiencing acute issues related to social disorder and crime recently.”

The forum is designed to share information and prioritize solutions by bringing business owners together with city leadership, RCMP and provincial representatives in a single setting.

“Kelowna businesses have been clear about the impacts they’re experiencing,” added Caul.

“This forum is designed to share information and work together to prioritize practical solutions that strengthen community safety.”

Pre-registration is required to attend the forum.

The city said while the forum is intended for business owners, local residents can provide feedback at getinvolved.kelowna.ca from Jan. 27 to Feb. 10.