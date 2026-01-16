Time is running out to buy tickets in the Okanagan Lakers $50,000 cash raffle
A chance to share in $50k
Time is running out for you to get your tickets for the Okanagan Lakers $50,000 cash raffle.
Only 6,500 tickets are available with a chance to cash in the top prize of $20,000.
Prizes of $10,000, $5,000 and 15 $1,000 cash amounts are also up for grabs.
Money raised from the raffle goes to support the Okanagan Lakers hockey program, an intercollegiate team with student athletes attending both Okanagan College and UBCO.
Unlike other teams playing within the independent British Columbia Intercollegiate Hockey League (BCIHL), the Lakers are 100 per cent self-funded.
“In our league, we are pretty much behind every other team because of how much we pay for ice, how much we pay for travel, for everything,” team general manager Tyler Young told Castanet News recently.
“Our team fees last year were the highest in the league.
“We are also the only team that doesn’t have normal hockey amenities such as dressing rooms, and we don’t practice where we play, we don’t get good ice times.
“We typically practice at Memorial Arena late at night and play out of the MNP Place.
“The raffle is supporting our financial needs to maintain a program in Kelowna.”
Tickets are $20 each, three for $50 or 10 for $100.
Click here to purchase tickets.
The draw will be held at MNP Place Friday, Jan. 30.
