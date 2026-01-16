Province mailing out Speculation and Vacancy Tax declaration forms this month
Spec tax forms on the way
Speculation and Vacancy Tax declaration letters will soon be showing up at homes in many Thompson-Okanagan communities.
Thursday, the provincial government announced it will be mailing out letters to residential properties in “designated taxable municipalities” over the next month, with instructions on how to file a declaration before the March 31, 2024 deadline.
The tax, which the province says impacts less than one percent of British Columbians, applies to homes that are not a principal residence or are not rented out for more than six months in a year. But homeowners who meet the exemption criteria must still declare this to the province.
The tax has been increased this year and expanded to many more municipalities. A map of impacted communities is here.
Canadian citizens or permanent residents who are not exempt must pay an annual tax of 1% of the property's assessed value, while foreign owners must pay 3%.
"Every owner who declares their property is part of the solution to ensure that homes aren't sitting empty, but are available for people to rent or buy," said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Finance.
"By continuing this work, we are delivering affordable housing for renters, not repeating the mistakes that opened our market to speculators."
The cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna have been subject to the tax since its introduction in 2018, along with Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria and Nanaimo. It now applies to 59 B.C. communities.
The speculation and vacancy tax (SVT) raised nearly $80 million in 2024, which the province says funds affordable housing initiatives in regions where it applies.
with files from Nicholas Johansen
More Kelowna News
- Walking for food securitySalmon Arm - 7:00 pm
- Festival to take over BNAKelowna - 7:00 pm
- Sovereign hits the markVernon - 7:00 pm
- Traffic accident on Hwy 3Castlegar - 6:49 pm
- US, Taiwan sign trade dealBusiness - 6:46 pm
2 bedrooms 2 baths
$925,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Snugglepip Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library