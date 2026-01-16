Kelowna News

Province mailing out Speculation and Vacancy Tax declaration forms this month

Spec tax forms on the way

Photo: Colin Dacre West Kelowna is one of the communities where the speculation and vacancy tax applies.

Speculation and Vacancy Tax declaration letters will soon be showing up at homes in many Thompson-Okanagan communities.

Thursday, the provincial government announced it will be mailing out letters to residential properties in “designated taxable municipalities” over the next month, with instructions on how to file a declaration before the March 31, 2024 deadline.

The tax, which the province says impacts less than one percent of British Columbians, applies to homes that are not a principal residence or are not rented out for more than six months in a year. But homeowners who meet the exemption criteria must still declare this to the province.

The tax has been increased this year and expanded to many more municipalities. A map of impacted communities is here.

Canadian citizens or permanent residents who are not exempt must pay an annual tax of 1% of the property's assessed value, while foreign owners must pay 3%.

"Every owner who declares their property is part of the solution to ensure that homes aren't sitting empty, but are available for people to rent or buy," said Brenda Bailey, Minister of Finance.

"By continuing this work, we are delivering affordable housing for renters, not repeating the mistakes that opened our market to speculators."

The cities of Kelowna and West Kelowna have been subject to the tax since its introduction in 2018, along with Metro Vancouver, the Fraser Valley, Victoria and Nanaimo. It now applies to 59 B.C. communities.

The speculation and vacancy tax (SVT) raised nearly $80 million in 2024, which the province says funds affordable housing initiatives in regions where it applies.

with files from Nicholas Johansen