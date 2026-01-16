Kelowna News

Two homes near Okanagan Lake are grand prize options in Choices Lottery

Luxury homes up for grabs

Photo: 2026 Choices Lottery A luxurious villa at Westrich Bay is one of the grand prize options in this year's 2026 Choices Lottery.

Two Central Okanagan homes in brand new projects are up for grabs in the 2026 Choices Lottery that launched last weekend.

The lottery, whose proceeds support BC Children’s Hospital, is offering 12 grand prize options for the winner, who could pick a four-bedroom, five-bedroom home in West Kelowna or a luxury condo in downtown Kelowna.

The West Kelowna villa is part of the The Waterfront at Westrich Bay development on Old Ferry Road. It features 2,308 square feet of living space, a 565 square-foot rooftop terrace, hot tub and two-car garage. Also included in the prize package are a 2026 Toyota Tacoma, a power boat and $655,000 cash.

The Kelowna prize is in Waterstreet by the Park. It has three bedrooms, a den and two bathrooms over 1,408 square feet. It also comes with two parking spaces, where you could put your 2026 GMC Sierra EV, cash in lieu of furniture, $100,000 Travel Best Bets gift cards and $600,000 cash.

Nine other homes in the Lower Mainland and on Vancouver Island are grand prize options, as is $2.5 million in tax-free cash—the highest cash prize option in the lottery’s history.

“Every ticket helps fund vital research happening right on our campus, empowering more than 2,000 research professionals who are working to overcome the biggest health challenges facing kids,” BC Children’s Hospital Foundation president and CEO Malcolm Berry said in a press release. “It’s one meaningful way people across B.C. can support children and families while having a chance to win something incredible.”

Every home package is worth more than $3 million and comes with a $15,000 Save-On Foods gift card or $11,000 cash, and a $10,000 Esso gift card or $7,500 cash.

There are a lottery record-breaking 81 bonus and early bird prizes available, along with a 50/50 draw.

Tickets can be purchased on the 2026 Choices Lottery website here.