Kelowna News

Mom, 6 kids from Ukraine find new Kelowna rental after months in a shelter

Mom, 6 kids find home

Photo: GoFundMe Alina Tymoshchuk (centre) and her six sons had been living in a shelter until this week.

The community has come together to help a woman in Kelowna who was struggling to find a home for her large family.

Alina Tymoshchuk and her six sons, all under the age of 16, had been staying in a shelter for three months after they were forced to move out of their rental home in October.

Tymoshchuk was injured in a car crash last June, leaving her unable to work at her job as a cleaner and unable to cover the rent with her significantly reduced income.

She was having trouble finding an affordable new rental that was big enough to accommodate her family, who fled to Canada from the war in Ukraine in 2023. Her older daughter and mother moved out, but that still left her and the six boys without a home.

So, in stepped Cindy Fairs, the former housing coordinator with Kelowna Stand With Ukraine. She started a GoFundMe for the family and reached out to her connections in the community.

Fairs said that the GoFundMe raised approximately $40,000. A private donor stepped forward with $10,000, and another $10,000 was given to the family by the Mennonite Central Committee in Kelowna.

Thanks to the outpouring of support, Alina and her children moved into a new five-bedroom, two-bathroom rental home in Lower Mission this week.