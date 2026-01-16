Mom, 6 kids from Ukraine find new Kelowna rental after months in a shelter
Mom, 6 kids find home
The community has come together to help a woman in Kelowna who was struggling to find a home for her large family.
Alina Tymoshchuk and her six sons, all under the age of 16, had been staying in a shelter for three months after they were forced to move out of their rental home in October.
Tymoshchuk was injured in a car crash last June, leaving her unable to work at her job as a cleaner and unable to cover the rent with her significantly reduced income.
She was having trouble finding an affordable new rental that was big enough to accommodate her family, who fled to Canada from the war in Ukraine in 2023. Her older daughter and mother moved out, but that still left her and the six boys without a home.
So, in stepped Cindy Fairs, the former housing coordinator with Kelowna Stand With Ukraine. She started a GoFundMe for the family and reached out to her connections in the community.
Fairs said that the GoFundMe raised approximately $40,000. A private donor stepped forward with $10,000, and another $10,000 was given to the family by the Mennonite Central Committee in Kelowna.
Thanks to the outpouring of support, Alina and her children moved into a new five-bedroom, two-bathroom rental home in Lower Mission this week.
More Kelowna News
- Road rescue back in actionSicamous - 4:00 am
- Iranians fearful for familiesKamloops - 4:00 am
- Civic projects 'well planned'Kamloops - 4:00 am
- Man convicted of stranglingVernon - 4:00 am
- Funds for Indigenous artistsPenticton - 4:00 am
2 bedrooms 1 baths
$250,000
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Snugglepip Kelowna BC SPCA >
Airport Arrivals
Airport Departures
Kelowna Discussion Forum
Kelowna Transit
Kelowna Road Closures
Tourism Kelowna
Central Okanagan Regional District
District of Peachland
District of Lake Country
Interior Health
UBC Okanagan
Okanagan College
School District 23
Okanagan Regional Library