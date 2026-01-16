Kelowna News

Late winter a dangerous time for deer in the Okanagan

Dangerous time for deer

Cindy White

From rutting in front yards to wandering onto highways, deer are active across the Okanagan right now. In fact, we are entering one of the most dangerous seasons for the animals.

“Really, the hardest time of year for deer is late winter, early spring because typically, there’s not a lot of food left,” explained Dr. Adam T. Ford, associate professor, biology at the BRAES Institute, UBC Okanagan.

“The animals have been mostly at lower elevations, in the valley bottoms, and they’re going to be excited to get on their feet and do the migrations in the spring, but until then, it’s slim pickings. The most mortalities that happen all year happen right now.”

Ford has been involved in work with urban deer populations and witnessed the conflicts that arise when too many start to congregate in towns and cities.

“We did some work in the Kootenays on urban deer, and they were doing a translocation program there. So, rather than culling or lethally removing deer from the towns, they translocated them up into the wilderness.”

He said it didn’t work out as expected. Some of the deer came back, others wandered as far as the U.S.

“It’s a problem in a lot of towns. I know Penticton is dealing with this as well, and at my children’s school, we have deer in the fall that have to be shooed out of the school yard every morning,” said Ford, noting the animals are drawn by the easy access to food and the shortage of predators.

“The predators are more afraid of people, typically, than deer are, and we are less tolerant of predators,” he said. “If there’s a cougar in a school playground, it’s going to be removed pretty quickly. If there’s a deer in a school playground, it will be tolerated a bit more.”

He reminds people to reduce the chances of conflict by keeping their distance and leashing dogs in areas where wildlife is prevalent.

Along with deer, there have been sightings lately of a large herd of elk in the Lake Country area, slightly further north than where they usually graze, near Black Mountain and Kelowna International Airport.

“I haven’t seen them on the south end, towards Highway 33, for a while, so I was wondering what happened to them,” said Ford. “They’re apparently growing in numbers in this area, and it’s great to see that recovery of elk.”

Expect to see more coyotes in the coming weeks as well. Mating season in the Okanagan typically runs from late January to mid-March.