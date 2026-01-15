Kelowna News

Pets are property that shouldn't really be shared, tribunal rules in Kelowna case

Photo: Katrin Bolovtsova/Pexels. The Civil Resolution Tribunal, or CRT, is an online tribunal created by provincial law in B.C. to handle certain types of claims in an "accessible, affordable way," its website says.

The owners of a dog named Layla may love her like family but pets are property, and a B.C. tribunal says shared custody is considered “the worst outcome.”

Danielle Drummond and Nicholas Reimer bought Layla while living together in Kamloops in 2021. They broke up around a year later and, for a while longer, they successfully shared custody of the dog.

Drummond however, said their back-and-forth agreement stopped working when she moved to Kelowna. She sought sole possession of Layla, turning to the B.C. Civil Resolution Tribunal to support that decision.

Framing the dispute as one of property law, B.C. Tribunal member Deanna Rivers agreed that custody should be awarded to one, or the other. She said the courts have found that the worst outcome in a pet ownership dispute is joint property.

"Because pets cannot be divided, courts may acknowledge joint ownership during a relationship, but generally reject a legal finding of joint ownership after separation," Rivers said.

This, ultimately, may have led Drummond to her most difficult breakup.

Rivers found both to be ample providers for Layla. Reimer takes the pooch to work, where she sits near his desk. Drummond takes her for lots of hikes and play sessions.

"Each party agrees the other is a good dog owner and loves Layla," Rivers said.

"Each believes they can provide better care for Layla in some way. Before separation, they cared for Layla together and agreed after separation to share Layla. Overall, I find either party is able to provide Layla’s basic needs and care."

Consistency, however, won over Rivers. Drummond had moved around a bit, and Reimer was pretty stationery.

"Reimer’s ability to have Layla with him during the day and the consistent environment outweigh the other factors," she said.

"Considering all of the above, I find Mr. Reimer should have ownership and possession of Layla."

Drummond was ordered to return Layla to Reimer within 21 days of the decision.