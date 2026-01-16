Kelowna News

Man jailed for wholesale cocaine trafficking in Kelowna

Cross-province coke dealing

Photo: ALERT Lloydminster A police display after Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams in Lloydminster announced charges against six men in July 2023.

A man who sold wholesale amounts of cocaine and methamphetamine to an undercover officer in Kelowna in 2022 was sentenced to three years in jail Thursday, after striking a plea deal with the Crown.

Gary Dhami appeared in Vancouver court for sentencing Thursday after pleading guilty in December 2024 to trafficking cocaine and meth, as part of a interprovincial drug trafficking network based out of Kelowna.

The investigation into the trafficking network began in Lloydminster, Alta. in May 2021, targeting multiple people who were believed to be selling drugs in the community.

Police initially identified Springbrook, Alta. resident Jason Johnson as a trafficker who was operating in Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan, and an undercover officer began buying increasingly larger amounts of cocaine from him, totalling upwards of $15,000 worth.

By August 2021, Johnson told the undercover officer that he was getting his drugs from his “boss” in Kelowna, Kulwant Bal. Johnson described Bal as “one of the big suppliers of cocaine in the West Coast,” and took the officer to meet Bal that October.

Bal owned Empire Motors in Kelowna and the officer met with Bal several times over the subsequent months at the Kelowna used car dealership.

Bal told the officer that he could “wash money” for him as well as sell him wholesale amounts of drugs.

Johnson had the officer send him a photo of his driver licence to confirm he was “not a cop.” Apparently satisfied, Bal sold the undercover officer a half kilogram of cocaine in December 2021 at Empire Motors for $23,000. He sold another half kilo of cocaine to the officer the following month, with Johnson taking a 10% cut.

When the officer purchased another half kilogram of cocaine and a kilogram of methamphetamine in Kelowna in March 2022, Bal said he was unavailable, and sent Dhami to deliver the drugs instead.

A month later, the officer purchased another nine ounces of cocaine, meeting Dhami at the same Kelowna location.

After several large undercover purchases from Bal and Dhami, police moved in to dismantle the operation on June 1, 2022, executing search warrant at seven locations in B.C. and Alberta, including Empire Motors and Bal and Johnson's homes.

Charges were laid against six people tied to the operation in July 2023.

'Bottom of the hierarchy'

During Dhami's sentencing hearing Thursday, Crown prosecutor Thomas Lattimer and defence counsel Mark Swartz presented a joint sentencing submission to Justice John Walker, asking for a three-year jail sentence.

Swartz said Dhami was “on the bottom of the [operation's] hierarchy” and was a “runner” for the organization.

Swartz said Dhami was the owner and operator of a small dump truck company in the Lower Mainland, but moved to Kelowna in 2019 following a break up. Dhami felt financial “pressures” while in Kelowna, having to pay the loan on his two dump trucks, and made the “unwise decision” to work for Bal after meeting him, Swartz told the court.

Despite this, Dhami has 11 prior convictions, including two drug trafficking convictions from 2018.

Following sentencing submissions, Dhami addressed the court, apologizing for his actions.

Justice Walker agreed with the joint submission, sentencing Dhami to three years.

Following the conclusion of the Alberta police investigation, called Project Deception, police disclosed in 2023 that they had seized 3.6 kg of cocaine, 1.2 kg of methamphetamine, 275 grams of suspected fentanyl, more than $100,000 in cash and nearly $150,000 worth of other assets, including jewelry.

Both Bal and Johnson struck plea deals with the Crown, and have since been sentenced. Bal was handed a 4.5-year sentence this past September, while Johnson was sentenced earlier in 2025 to 3.5 yeas of jail.

Of the three others charged, only Steven Rogan has been convicted and sentenced to two years of jail. Nikita Robertson's matter is still before the courts, while Peter Hristov is believed to have fled the country.

Seeking forfeiture of properties

Despite the conclusion of Bal's criminal matter, two civil forfeiture lawsuits against him remain ongoing, as the province continues to seek the seizure of nine of Bal's properties across the Okanagan.

One of the lawsuits is seeking the forfeiture of six properties, including the Empire Motors property, a home and a separate rural property on L&A Rd. in Vernon, two Kelowna condos and a Kelowna townhome. The combined estimated value of the properties is $6 million.

The other suit is seeking the seizure of three adjacent vacant properties on Lumby's Gallon Avenue that are owned by a numbered company, but the civil forfeiture suit claims they actually belong to Bal.

In response to the civil forfeiture suits, Bal has denied “each and every allegation made against him,” specifically denying that he's a member of a criminal organization, trafficked drugs or purchased his properties with funds from illegal activity, despite his guilty plea in the criminal matter.

In the most recent filing from late June 2025, Bal's estranged wife says she lives at one of the L&A Road properties and denies having been involved in any criminal activity. She says the property was not purchased with the proceeds of crime.